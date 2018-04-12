NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a New Orleans man is now accused of driving drunk when his Porsche rear-ended an SUV and caused a fatal wreck on March 29.

A news release says police arrested 40-year-old Charles Carter Jr. on Thursday, after getting toxicology results indicating his blood alcohol concentration was over the legal limit when 28-year-old Jefferson Andino died in the crash.

Trooper Bryan Lee says Carter was arrested on one count of vehicular homicide and four of vehicular negligent injury. Vehicular homicide means causing a fatal wreck while driving drunk.

He says Andino was among four passengers in a 2004 Ford Explorer that overturned after being hit by Carter’s 2011 Porsche Cayenne.

Lee says nobody in either vehicle was restrained, and all five in the Explorer were ejected.