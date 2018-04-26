NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — A driver accused of intentionally hitting and killing young Idaho newlyweds holding hands on a sidewalk has pleaded not guilty.

The Idaho Press-Tribune reports 37-year-old Jason Verwer entered his not guilty plea Friday to two counts of second-degree murder.

Authorities say 22-year-old Matthew Parkinson and 17-year-old Amelia Parkinson were killed in late January while walking along a road in Fruitland. The couple wed in December.

Police say Verwer was driving at a high rate of speed and intentionally veered onto the sidewalk to strike the couple. He was held for a mental health evaluation following his arrest.

___

Information from: Idaho Press-Tribune, http://www.idahopress.com