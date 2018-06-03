BEND, Ore. (AP) — Police say a Redmond man is accused of smashing another driver’s car window and attacking her and her passenger in a road rage incident in Bend.

KTVZ-TV reports 49-year-old Jay Barbeau was booked into Deschutes County Jail on aggravated assault, criminal mischief and other charges. He has a court date Monday in Deschutes County Circuit Court.

Bend Police Sgt. Todd Guthrie says officers who arrived at the scene Friday night found two injured women on the ground and a man apparently trying to leave the scene.

Police say Barbeau followed the woman’s car after she pulled in front of his pickup truck. They say Barbeau followed the car until the driver stopped, and then he got out, broke her back window and assaulted her and a passenger who came to her aid.

