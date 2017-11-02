CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A state advisory commission on drinking water and groundwater has approved $35 million in grants and loans for communities across New Hampshire.

One of the projects approved for funding Thursday was a statewide assessment of drinking and groundwater contamination. Others involve water main and meter replacements and pumping station projects.

The commission was created following a $236 million judgment awarded to New Hampshire against Exxon Mobil over MTBE, a petroleum-based gasoline additive that has been used since the 1970s to reduce smog-causing emissions. Money went into a trust fund to protect drinking water and groundwater.