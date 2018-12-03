NEW YORK (AP) — It’s no surprise, but Drake is the king of Spotify: He is the platform’s most-streamed artist of the year globally.
Spotify announced Tuesday that the rapper earned 8.2 billion streams in 2018. He also has the year’s most-streamed album and song with “Scorpion” and “God’s Plan.”
Drake is also Spotify’s most-streamed artist of all-time.
Following Drake on the 2018 list of top artists are Post Malone, XXXTentacion, J Balvin and Ed Sheeran, who was Spotify’s most-streamed artist last year.
No women made the Top 5, but Ariana Grande ranks first among female artists globally on Spotify. She’s followed by Dua Lipa, Cardi B, Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello.
Drake not only has the year’s top song, his hit “In My Feelings” came in fifth on the list. “Sad!” by XXXTentacion, who died in June, came in second. Malone has the third and fourth most-streamed songs with “Rockstar” and “Psycho.”
Malone’s “Beerbongs & Bentleys” is the second most-streamed album behind Drake’s “Scorpion.” XXXTentacion, Lipa and Sheeran round out the Top 5.
