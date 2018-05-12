LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Dragons and fire — not unusual.
A dragon on fire? That’s really something special.
A float depicting Maleficent the dragon from the “Sleeping Beauty” movie and a follow up film named after the fire-breathing creature caught fire during a parade at Walt Disney World on Friday.
ABC News reports that the fire was quickly extinguished and no one was injured.
