ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A major daily fantasy sports platform is seeking casino partners in New Jersey to offer sports betting if the U.S. Supreme Court legalizes it.

DraftKings has contacted potential casino partners with an eye to offering sports betting in New Jersey.

The Supreme Court is expected to rule soon on the state’s challenge to a law limiting sports betting to just four states.

The company, with 10 million customers, has a well-known platform and infrastructure to quickly take advantage of a favorable sports betting ruling. The firm says it has no announcements at this time regarding any deal with a casino, and didn’t mention plans for other states.

DraftKings is one of many companies expected to move quickly to take advantage of sports betting, should it become legal.