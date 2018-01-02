LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A draft plan to manage and preserve the Buffalo River in Arkansas is complete.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the Buffalo River Watershed Management Plan draft recommends reducing pollutants that end up in streams in the watershed. A watershed drains into the body of water that it surrounds, and can bring in pollutants from the soil due to stream bank erosion.

Recommendations include monitoring water quality, conducting special studies, providing education for visitors and residents, and applying management strategies.

The draft ordered by the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission is the latest measure taken toward preserving the Buffalo River after concern over an animal-feeding operation on Big Creek, near where it meets the river.

The commission will consider comments through Jan. 15 before sending the draft to the Environmental Protection Agency.

___

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com