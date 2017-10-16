SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — One of Dr. Seuss’ two stepdaughters is calling for a mural that was deemed offensive for its depiction of a Chinese character from one of the author’s books to remain on the walls of a Massachusetts museum.

In a statement released Monday to The Republican , Leagrey Dimond says she wishes the images did not exist, but she feels they should remain in the museum. She says “there is no better place to begin the conversation.”

The mural is located inside the Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum in Springfield. It features a character from the author’s first children’s book, “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street.”

Three children’s authors have said the mural contains a “jarring racial stereotype.”

The museum has said the mural will be replaced.

___

Information from: The Springfield (Mass.) Republican, http://www.masslive.com/news/