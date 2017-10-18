MARICOPA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a man and woman are dead after a crash on State Route 347 south of Phoenix.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the accident occurred Wednesday afternoon north of the town of Maricopa.

They say a 67-year-old male driver died at the scene while a woman driving another vehicle involved died at a Chandler hospital.

A third driver was treated for neck pain, but wasn’t hospitalized.

The names of the man and woman who died haven’t been released yet.

DPS officials say the crash is under investigation but two vehicles were stopped at an intersection of SR 347 at Riggs Road when a third vehicle struck both stopped cars.

They say the man who died wasn’t wearing a seat belt and suffered severe head injuries.