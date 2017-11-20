ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Dozens of Algerian journalists and human rights activists have gathered in support of a newspaper editor who has been on a hunger strike for a week.
Hadda Hazem, the 61-year-old director of Al Fadjr newspaper, went on a hunger strike on Nov. 13 to protest what she calls Algerian authorities’ attempt to stifle her newspaper by cutting advertising from public companies.
Hazem claims to be a victim of a “political sanction” after taking a stand against a possible fifth term of Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.
Hazem was present at Monday’s support rally in Algiers and looked tired. She was unable to speak.
Most Read Stories
- Kickoff time, TV info announced for 110th Apple Cup
- Rebound with redemption: Huskies come back to beat Utah behind the unlikeliest of heroes
- Parents, adult son believed dead in Sammamish murder-suicide
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
- Huskies won't repeat as Pac-12 champs, but their consolation prize? The game of the year
Bouteflika, 81, has headed the country since 1999. The next presidential election is scheduled for April 2019.