BERLIN (AP) — Police say dozens of people suffered minor injuries in a train accident in the Austrian city of Salzburg.
Austria’s APA news agency reported Friday that the accident occurred when additional cars were being attached to a stationary train and were apparently driven in at too high a speed.
Rail operator spokesman Robert Mosser tells APA the accident occurred at 4:46 a.m. Police spokesman Michael Rausch says some 35 to 40 people reported injuries; attending physicians say none is considered serious.
Mosser and Rausch say the cause of the accident is under investigation.
