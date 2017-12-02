SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Protesters fired up by President Donald Trump’s expected announcement to shrink two national monuments in Utah are rallying in Salt Lake City.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports dozens of people have converged on the steps of the Utah State Capitol Saturday afternoon to denounce Trump’s decision.
Many chanted and held signs with messages such as “Protect Wild Utah.”
Trump is scheduled to visit the state Monday, when he will announce a plan to significantly reduce the size of Bears Ears and Staircase-Escalante National Monuments.
Most Read Stories
- Ex-Facebook exec says she was sexually harassed on Alaska Airlines flight — and attendants did nothing
- Firefighters found a body outside of a Renton home. Aerial photos show it could have been there for years before the fire.
- Analysis | Don't bet on WSU coach Mike Leach accepting a Tennessee offer — there might not be one anymore
- Amazon’s HQ2 choice: go to software developers, or find a place that will pull them in
- Analysis | How does Tennessee's suspension of John Currie affect Mike Leach and WSU's athletic-director search?
Those monuments were designated by former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, respectively.
Trump’s move would be the first such act by a president in half a century.
___
Information from: The Salt Lake Tribune, http://www.sltrib.com