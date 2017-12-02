SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Protesters fired up by President Donald Trump’s expected announcement to shrink two national monuments in Utah are rallying in Salt Lake City.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports dozens of people have converged on the steps of the Utah State Capitol Saturday afternoon to denounce Trump’s decision.

Many chanted and held signs with messages such as “Protect Wild Utah.”

Trump is scheduled to visit the state Monday, when he will announce a plan to significantly reduce the size of Bears Ears and Staircase-Escalante National Monuments.

Those monuments were designated by former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, respectively.

Trump’s move would be the first such act by a president in half a century.

___

Information from: The Salt Lake Tribune, http://www.sltrib.com