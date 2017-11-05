BOSTON (AP) — Dozens have gathered at the nation’s oldest public park to protest against President Donald Trump and what they say is fascism in the country.

About 100 protesters demonstrated late Saturday afternoon on the Boston Common. Some held signs that read “Drive out the Trump/Pence regime” and “Capitalism Generates Fascism.”

Demonstrators chanted and marched through the Common and downtown area.

The event was organized by a group called Refuse Fascism, and was among more than a dozen similar rallies that took place in cities across the U.S.

Organizers say the rally and march was aimed at spurring an effort to remove Trump and Vice President Mike Pence from the White House.

The Boston Herald reports some people came out in support of the Trump administration’s goals on immigration and tax reform.