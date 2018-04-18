HOUSTON (AP) — More than two dozen students and adult chaperones have been taken to Houston-area hospitals following a traffic collision involving two school buses carrying fifth-graders.
The Navasota Independent School District says in a statement that three buses were carrying about 95 students and staff Wednesday to a Houston museum from an elementary school in Navasota, northwest of Houston.
A dump truck rear-ended one of the buses, pushing it into the back of a second bus.
Officials say 25 students and five adults were taken to hospitals with injuries described as minor.
Another bus was dispatched to return the rest of the group to Navasota.