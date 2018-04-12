PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Department of Education says 25 schools across the state have been exempted from the rule that requires 180 days of classes because of power outages or broken water lines.

A spokeswoman for the department tells The Providence Journal that two requests for waivers were denied, while decisions on another 14 waiver requests are pending.

The state received requests from 35 schools in 20 districts that had been forced to close at some point since September.

The spokeswoman says exemptions are usually not given for snow days or other days when all schools in a district are closed, but only when one school on a district is closed.

All the school granted waivers are falling one or two days short of the 180-day requirement.

