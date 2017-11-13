ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Mayors from Albany, Binghamton and more than four dozen other New York cities and towns are urging members of Congress to reject the Republican tax overhaul.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan, a Democrat, and Binghamton Mayor Richard David, a Republican, were just two of the local leaders gathering on Monday in Albany to express their opposition to the tax proposal.

The mayors singled out a provision in the tax overhaul that would eliminate a popular deduction on state and local taxes.

They argue that doing away with the deduction will drive up the cost of living for homeowners, making it harder for them to stay in their homes and potentially depriving communities of vital tax revenues.