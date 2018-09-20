THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch emergency services say that dozens of sick passengers on a cruise ship that has moored in Rotterdam have been kept onboard for treatment.

The sickened passengers were on board the AIDAperla, which arrived in Rotterdam on Thursday morning.

The ship’s German operator Aida Cruises says in a statement that crew increased hygiene measures after “gastro intestinal infections occurred among passengers.”

Local emergency services say in a statement that 70 passengers reported feeling sick and received treatment onboard the liner. By late morning, the emergency services said that half of the sickened passengers had recovered and were able to take part in excursions in the port city.

It was not immediately clear how many passengers the ship was carrying.