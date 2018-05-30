COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s governor says dozens of farmers are backing his quest for a first full term in office.

Gov. Henry McMaster on Tuesday announced an Agribusiness Coalition of farmers has endorsed his bid in this year’s election. The group is headed up by state Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers.

McMaster’s campaign says the coalition represents the significance of South Carolina’s agribusiness industry, which includes agriculture and forestry. State agriculture officials say agribusiness has an annual economic impact on the state of more than $41 billion and supports 212,000 jobs.

McMaster faces four Republican challengers in the June 12 primary.