JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Dozens of former U.S. ambassadors to African countries have written to President Donald Trump expressing “deep concern” over his comments about the continent and warning that respectful engagement is crucial to protecting American interests.

The letter to Trump is signed by 78 former envoys including former assistant secretaries of state for African affairs Linda Thomas-Greenfield and Johnnie Carson. The letter, dated Tuesday, asks the president to “reassess” his views on the 54-nation continent, which it calls blessed with “almost unparalleled natural resources” and with which the U.S. has deep historical ties.

Trump referred to African nations as “shithole countries” last week in dismissing a bipartisan immigration proposal, according to those at the meeting. The president has denied using that language, but others present insist he did.

The envoys’ letter urged that Trump have positive interactions with African countries.

“The United States of America is safer, healthier, more prosperous and better equipped to solve problems that confront all of humanity when we work with, listen to and learn from our African partners,” the letter says.

The African Union continental body and several African nations have expressed shock and condemnation over Trump’s remark. The issue is likely to come up at an AU summit later this month.

Former U.S. envoys who signed the letter to Trump said Thursday they were not aware of any response from the White House.

Concern across Africa, the world’s second most populous continent, has been growing even before Trump’s remark as his administration proposed deep cuts to foreign aid and shifted its focus in Africa toward countering extremism.

The State Department has hurried to reassure African nations in the wake of Trump’s comment, with the department’s Bureau of African Affairs tweeting that “the United States will continue to robustly, enthusiastically and forcefully engage” with them.