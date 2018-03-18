LA PINE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say dozens of dogs seized from a property in La Pine are being given medical evaluations and care.

KTVZ-TV reports that Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies found the animals Friday after being asked to conduct a welfare check at the property. They say the 63-year-old woman who owns the property is cooperating with investigators.

The Humane Society of Central Oregon in Bend was treating 35 of the 53 dogs seized, while others were moved to the Oregon Humane Society in Portland to help with the task and ease crowding at the Bend facility.

Sheriff’s Sgt. William Bailey says the dogs are of various ages, breeds and conditions.

