World leaders and citizens from more than 30 countries mourned the loss of those aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight that crashed on Sunday, including several aid workers from United Nations agencies and other humanitarian organizations.

The crash, which occurred shortly after the plane departed from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital, for Nairobi, Kenya, killed at least 150 people. The dead included at least 32 Kenyans; 18 Canadians; nine Ethiopians; eight each from the United States, China and Italy; and seven each from France and Britain, the airline said.

At the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, distraught family members and friends made their way to an emergency center set up by the authorities at a nearby hotel.

Condolences poured in from around the world as details about those aboard gradually came to light. Many of the dead were aid workers traveling on a flight that is sometimes called the “U.N. shuttle” because of its frequent use by employees of United Nations agencies.