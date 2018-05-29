RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dozens are walking into North Carolina’s Legislative Office Building to call for social justice on issues ranging from gun control to poverty relief.

About 100 people gathered Tuesday in North Carolina’s capitol to hear a speech by the Rev. William Barber, leader of the revived Poor People’s campaign. Barber gained nationwide attention for his nonviolent protests as head of North Carolina’s NAACP before moving on to head a revival of the campaign first launched during the civil rights era.

Barber told the crowd that lawmakers are more interested in arresting voters who protest than working to ban assault weapons.

After the speech, dozens began filing into the Legislative Office Building nearby. Dozens have been arrested in prior protests in North Carolina this year.