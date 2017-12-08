HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A patient and more than 60 employees at a Veterans Affairs Medical Center in West Virginia have come down with a rash or other minor issue in the last few days.
WSAZ-TV reports that no new patients have been admitted to the Huntington VA Medical Center since Tuesday. Chief of Staff Dr. Jeffery Breaux says no one has been transferred to other facilities because of issues.
The problems began on Nov. 29. Several employees came down with a rash and minor skin irritation. Most have cleared up with just a shower.
Administrators have worked with multiple experts and specialists, taking several air samples. Breaux says the infection rate is lessening, and hopes he can readmit patients next Wednesday after cleaning.
___
Information from: WSAZ-TV, http://www.wsaz.com