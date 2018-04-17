HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A federal prosecutor has announced a major drug trafficking bust in Huntington, West Virginia.

U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart says more than 200 federal, state and local law enforcement officers are targeting nearly 100 people in Huntington. He says 30 arrests were made as of midday Tuesday in the state’s second-largest city.

Stuart says it remains to be determined whether the suspects will be prosecuted through the federal or state court system.

Among the arrests were the ringleaders of a group that had been operating in Huntington for nearly 15 years. One suspect was apprehended in Huntington and two were arrested in Detroit. Stuart says investigators have seized large amounts of suspected fentanyl, heroin and cocaine from the operation.

West Virginia has the highest drug overdose death rate in the nation.