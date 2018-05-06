POPLARVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A city in south Mississippi is developing a new park that could become a hub for downtown activities.

Work begins Monday on Poplarville City Square Park.

Poplarville Alderwoman Anne Smith tells the Picayune Item that the park will give downtown a focal point. It will be home to a farmer’s market and could become a place where people gather for activities such as outdoor movies.

The city received a grant to pay for part of the project.

