POPLARVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A city in south Mississippi is developing a new park that could become a hub for downtown activities.
Work begins Monday on Poplarville City Square Park.
Poplarville Alderwoman Anne Smith tells the Picayune Item that the park will give downtown a focal point. It will be home to a farmer’s market and could become a place where people gather for activities such as outdoor movies.
The city received a grant to pay for part of the project.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Gina Haspel, nominee to head CIA, sought to withdraw over questions about her role in terror interrogations
- John McCain shares memories with friends; White House told current plan for funeral excludes Trump
- Officials: 26 homes, 4 other buildings destroyed by volcano VIEW
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
- As the 'king of debt,' Trump borrowed to build his empire. Then he began spending hundreds of millions in cash.
___
Information from: Picayune Item, http://www.picayuneitem.com