DETROIT (AP) — The Downtown Detroit Partnership plans to hold its annual meeting and release the group’s 2017 report showcasing the past year’s accomplishments and progress.

The meeting takes place Tuesday in the Red Wings training facility at Little Caesars Arena.

Downtown Detroit Partnership Board Chair Cynthia Pasky, Ilitch Holdings President Christopher Ilitch and Detroit Police Chief James Craig are scheduled to speak.

The organization brings together business, philanthropic and governmental leaders to develop initiatives and programs designed to strengthen and support Detroit’s urban core. It also works to enhance the appeal of downtown to businesses, residents and visitors.