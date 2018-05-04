BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A Montana U.S. Senate candidate’s trial for hunting and fishing license violations has been delayed until after the primary election.
An attorney for Republican Troy Downing says it would have been a hardship for Downing to prepare for the May 23 trial while campaigning for the June 5 primary.
The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports his trial is now set for July 25. Prosecutors did not oppose the delay.
Downing was cited for seven misdemeanors in July 2017. Prosecutors allege he bought or applied for resident hunting and fishing licenses while he was a resident of California, transferred an elk license to another person and helped his nonresident son obtain a Montana hunting license in 2015.
Downing is seeking the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester.

Information from: Bozeman Daily Chronicle, http://www.bozemandailychronicle.com