PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The rain that soaked Pennsylvania is ending, however strong winds that downed trees and power lines remain a problem.

Nearly 22,000 homes and businesses are without electricity Monday, mainly in the central part of the state. Downed trees are mostly to blame.

The National Weather Service says west winds of 15 to 25 mph (24 kph to 40 kph) could gust to 50 mph (80 kph) before decreasing around midday.

A flash flood watch is in effect for Lycoming, Sullivan, and Tioga through Monday morning.

Smaller streams and creeks are most susceptible to flash flooding and may spill out of their banks into adjacent fields.

Additional localized flooding of poor drainage and low-lying areas is likely especially where leaves have blocked storm drains.