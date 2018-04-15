CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Severe storms have blown down trees, caused airport delays and dropped hail on North and South Carolina.

The airport in Charlotte, North Carolina, said on Twitter Sunday that severe weather has caused a ground stop and forced air traffic controllers to leave their tower. Meanwhile, television stations in Charlotte were posting images of large hail on Twitter.

The Charlotte Fire Department also reported that it’s “currently responding to numerous storm-related calls for trees and lines down.”

The Columbia, South Carolina, police department said on Twitter that multiple traffic lights were malfunctioning because of the severe weather. In nearby Lexington County, the sheriff’s office reported that downed trees were blocking roads in multiple locations.