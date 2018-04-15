CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Severe storms have blown down trees, caused airport delays and dropped hail on North and South Carolina.
The airport in Charlotte, North Carolina, said on Twitter Sunday that severe weather has caused a ground stop and forced air traffic controllers to leave their tower. Meanwhile, television stations in Charlotte were posting images of large hail on Twitter.
The Charlotte Fire Department also reported that it’s “currently responding to numerous storm-related calls for trees and lines down.”
The Columbia, South Carolina, police department said on Twitter that multiple traffic lights were malfunctioning because of the severe weather. In nearby Lexington County, the sheriff’s office reported that downed trees were blocking roads in multiple locations.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Starbucks CEO apologizes to black men arrested while waiting at Philadelphia store
- US launches missile strikes in Syria VIEW
- Quirky radio show host Art Bell dies at 72
- Details emerge about the Syrian sites the US, UK and France targeted
- Police chief: Officers did nothing wrong in Starbucks arrest