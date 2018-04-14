COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine (AP) — A tiny Maine town will soon celebrate fisheries, environmental conservation and the spring by feasting on hundreds of fried smelts.

The Downeast Salmon Federation’s Annual Smelt Fry & Fisheries Celebration is scheduled for April 21 in Columbia Falls, a town of about 550 people in Down East Maine. The centerpiece of the event is the fried smelt dinner, which also includes a blueberry dessert.

The salmon federation uses the smelt fry to educate the public about the important of fish migration. The Downeast Coastal Conservancy also hosts a hike at 9 a.m. on the morning of the event. Other events connected to the smelt fry will take place throughout the day in Columbia Falls.

Online: www.mainesalmonrivers.org