NEWARK, Del. (AP) — DowDuPont has announced that it will invest $45 million over the next two years to purchase and retrofit a Delaware plant.

The News Journal reports DowDuPont announced Wednesday that the company will invest the money to buy and retrofit the Newark plant for production of high-temperature sealant used to make O-rings and similar products.

DowDuPont spokesman Daniel Turner says sales of the Kalrez sealing material to customers in the semiconductor, electronics and industrial markets have surged in recent years, causing the company’s existing production to hit capacity at their current facility.

The company says the new facility will allow manufacturing of Kalrez parts to keep up with projected business growth. It will be twice the size of the current one, but the investment will not mean any more permanent jobs.