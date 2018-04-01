DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Dover Police Department is planning a crackdown this month on distracted driving and seat belt violations.
Delaware State News reports authorities announced the April campaign last week.
They say that although it’s been illegal to use cellphones while driving without a hands-free device since 2011, the department still sees drivers talking or texting.
Chief Marvin Mailey says distracted driving is a “major factor” in crashes in the city.
Delaware’s seat belt law requires every person in the vehicle to be belted, including backseat passengers. The driver will receive an $83.50 fine for the failure of anyone in the vehicle to buckle up.
