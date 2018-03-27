DOVER, N.H. (AP) — Parking officials in Dover have voted to approve a deal with Tesla to install two charging stations in a parking garage.
Foster’s Daily Democrat reports the city Parking Commission voted unanimously last week to accept an offer from Tesla. Under the agreement, the company will give Dover two charging stations and pay $4,000 for installation costs. The city will pay $3,500 for the remaining project costs.
Parking Manager Bill Simons says each charging station will have a Tesla connector along with a universal connector. Simons says the stations should be installed in 60 days.
___
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Man charged with shipping explosives to military sites
- US, allies band together to expel Russians over spy case VIEW
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- 4 takeaways from Stormy Daniels' '60 Minutes' interview
- OSU and NFL quarterback now an Ohio deputy sheriff
Information from: Foster’s Daily Democrat, http://www.fosters.com