DOVER, N.H. (AP) — Parking officials in Dover have voted to approve a deal with Tesla to install two charging stations in a parking garage.

Foster’s Daily Democrat reports the city Parking Commission voted unanimously last week to accept an offer from Tesla. Under the agreement, the company will give Dover two charging stations and pay $4,000 for installation costs. The city will pay $3,500 for the remaining project costs.

Parking Manager Bill Simons says each charging station will have a Tesla connector along with a universal connector. Simons says the stations should be installed in 60 days.

___

Information from: Foster’s Daily Democrat, http://www.fosters.com