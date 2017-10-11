DOVER, Del. (AP) — The water level at a lake in Dover will become noticeably lower as part of an annual draw down to allow lakeside residents to clean up the shoreline.

The lowering of Silver Lake began Monday and is expected to continue through Oct. 20.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department said workers open a valve that allows lake water to flow through a dam downstream to the tidal St. Jones waterway. It lowers the level of water in Silver Lake.

The city also uses the lower lake level to maintain city-owned lakefront land.