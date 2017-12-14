DOUGLAS, Ariz. (AP) — The Border Patrol has helped arrest five people involved in a human smuggling attempt in Douglas.

Agents from the Douglas Station assisted Douglas police after a car was stopped for a traffic violation Tuesday night.

They noticed two men prone in the back seat and two others in the vehicle’s trunk.

All four passengers were identified as citizens of Guatemala and in the U.S. illegally.

They were arrested for immigration violations.

Border Patrol officials say a 52-year-old Douglas man was driving the car and taken into custody for human smuggling.

The names of the five men haven’t been released.