DOUGLAS, Ariz. (AP) — The Border Patrol has helped arrest five people involved in a human smuggling attempt in Douglas.
Agents from the Douglas Station assisted Douglas police after a car was stopped for a traffic violation Tuesday night.
They noticed two men prone in the back seat and two others in the vehicle’s trunk.
All four passengers were identified as citizens of Guatemala and in the U.S. illegally.
Most Read Stories
- Video surfaces of Seahawks' top draft pick Malik McDowell's arrest, and it is very NSFW
- Swedish Health nurses and caregivers vote no confidence in leadership
- Swedish Health’s ambitious Seattle plans involved a developer with a stake in their success VIEW
- Geminid meteor shower peaks tonight; here's how to watch
- Prison escape of Darren Berg, Washington’s ‘Mini Madoff,' is like ‘Shawshank Redemption,' official says
They were arrested for immigration violations.
Border Patrol officials say a 52-year-old Douglas man was driving the car and taken into custody for human smuggling.
The names of the five men haven’t been released.