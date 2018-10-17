ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — Hundreds of Labrador retrievers from all over the nation are descending on Douglas County this week for the largest retriever competition in the U.S.

The News-Review reports Wednesday that the only state not represented among the 658 dogs attending this year’s Master National AKC competition is Hawaii.

The event hosted by the Umpqua Valley Retriever’s Club opens Thursday and competition starts Saturday at different places around Roseburg.

The dogs’ competition will include events on land and water, land only and water only.

The dogs simulate what a hunter and dog do in the field.

The events are open to the public at no charge but guests are asked to wear dark clothing and bring their own chairs.

