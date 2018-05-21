CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A Douglas County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a suspect in a domestic dispute south of Carson City over the weekend.
The Carson City sheriff’s office and Nevada Division of Investigations is investigating the officer-involved shooting that occurred about 9:30 p.m. Saturday at a residence on Shadow Lane in the Sunridge community a few blocks east of U.S. Highway 395.
The sheriff’s office says the male suspect was shot and killed after striking a deputy with a vehicle.
A total of four deputies were involved in the incident. The one struck by the vehicle was taken to a Carson City hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No names have been released.