OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Douglas County Board has given approval needed to build a drive-in movie theater on farmland west of Omaha.
The Omaha World-Herald reports the board Tuesday unanimously approved a special use permit for the theater despite concerns from neighbors about traffic and conflicts between moviegoers and farmers during the harvest season.
Jenny and Jeff Karls plan to show first-run movies on weekends from Memorial Day to Labor Day, starting in 2019.
Their drive-in will be located off state Highway 36 between Valley and Fremont. It will accommodate about 400 cars and feature a 50-by-100-foot screen. It will be among only a few drive-ins operating in Nebraska.
Most Read Stories
- As cost of living soars, half of Seattle-area tax filers earn under $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- King County housing market kicks off 2018 even hotter than before, as Seattle breaks price record
- It’s worse than you think: Everett leads the nation in traffic congestion, report says
- Four-star defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa flips commitment from USC to Washington
- Will the Washington Huskies make the NCAA Tournament? Here's what national media members think.
___
Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com