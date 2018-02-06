OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Douglas County Board has given approval needed to build a drive-in movie theater on farmland west of Omaha.

The Omaha World-Herald reports the board Tuesday unanimously approved a special use permit for the theater despite concerns from neighbors about traffic and conflicts between moviegoers and farmers during the harvest season.

Jenny and Jeff Karls plan to show first-run movies on weekends from Memorial Day to Labor Day, starting in 2019.

Their drive-in will be located off state Highway 36 between Valley and Fremont. It will accommodate about 400 cars and feature a 50-by-100-foot screen. It will be among only a few drive-ins operating in Nebraska.

