Doug Mastriano, the far-right Republican nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, wore a Confederate uniform for a faculty photo at the Army War College that surfaced Friday.

The photo, from the 2013-14 academic year, shows Mastriano wearing a gray military uniform, including a gray cap with yellow trim, and holding a Civil War-era firearm. It was first reported Friday evening by Reuters, which obtained it through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Mastriano — a retired Army colonel and now a state senator whose district includes Gettysburg, the site of the battle where the tide of the Civil War turned against the Confederacy — is running for governor against Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat.

Mastriano’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday evening. Neither did the Army War College, which Reuters reported had recently removed the photo from a wall of faculty portraits. Mastriano used to work for the college’s department of military strategy, plans and operations.

Some of the other faculty members in the photo also appear to be wearing historical outfits, although others are in regular attire.

Mastriano is a leading figure on the far right in Pennsylvania, where he spearheaded efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and funded buses that took supporters of former President Donald Trump to Washington for the Jan. 6, 2021, rally that preceded the attack on the Capitol.

If elected in November, Mastriano would appoint Pennsylvania’s top elections official. He has suggested deregistering all of Pennsylvania’s roughly 9 million registered voters and requiring them to register again.

Mastriano was criticized in recent months for his ties to the founder of far-right social media platform Gab, who has made antisemitic remarks. Mastriano’s campaign paid Gab a $5,000 consulting fee, and he did an interview with the founder, Andrew Torba, in which the two praised each other. In response to criticism, Mastriano said last month that he rejected antisemitism and that Torba “doesn’t speak for me or my campaign.”