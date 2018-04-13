ATLANTA (AP) — A lawyer investigating claims that a Georgia senator sexually harassed a lobbyist has cast doubt on the allegations in a confidential report.

The report, obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, found no witnesses to support accusations that Republican Sen. David Shafer made sexual comments toward a lobbyist. It also found no evidence that he retaliated after she dismissed his advances.

But several people interviewed told investigators they didn’t discount the lobbyist’s accusations, including Senate Majority Leader Bill Cowsert, an Athens Republican.

Shafer dismissed the claims in March as “ridiculous” after the Journal-Constitution obtained copies of the complaint. The Associated Press does not name alleged victims of sexual misconduct.

Harassment complaints against lawmakers are not subject to open records requests and are kept confidential unless someone is found to have violated policy.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com