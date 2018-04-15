COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado authorities are investigating a double homicide after police found the bodies of an elderly couple at their home in El Paso County.
Sheriff’s deputies discovered the bodies around 2 a.m. Saturday after being asked to check on the couple.
Few details have been released.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately release the names of the victims and no arrests were made.
The home is in a remote area of the county.