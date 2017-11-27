DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — Animals at a shelter in one Alabama city might have to be spayed or neutered before people can adopt them as pets.

The Dothan Eagle reports that the proposal is an effort to control the growth of the animal population in Dothan.

People adopting from the shelter currently sign a document pledging to spay or neuter an older animal within 30 days or a kitten or puppy within 180 days. But, Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish says some people don’t follow through on that pledge, and animals start to reproduce.

The shelter’s current adoption fee is $25 for dogs. If the city sets a new policy on spaying or neutering, the adoption fee would be $85 for dogs and $55 for cats.

