DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — A middle school band director in the Dothan City School system faces a charge related to the alleged solicitation of a sex act with a student.
The Dothan Eagle reports Phillip Burns, of Dothan, was arrested Friday on one misdemeanor count of school employee soliciting a sex act with a student under the age of 19.
Dothan Police investigators were notified of allegations against Burns, who works at Girard Middle School as a band director. He also works at Northview High School.
Police say Burns engaged in a sexually explicit conversation with a student via a social messaging app.
Schools Superintendent Phyllis Edwards says Burns has been placed on administrative leave pending a hearing.
Burns is being held at the Dothan City Jail. It’s unknown if he has an attorney.
___
Information from: The Dothan Eagle, http://www.dothaneagle.com