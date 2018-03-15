LAS VEGAS (AP) — A donor says she is rescinding a $14 million donation made to UNLV after reports that there may be an effort to push the university’s president out of office.
KLAS-TV reports Kris Engelstad sent a letter to UNLV on Wednesday, stating the donation from the Engelstad Foundation — intended for the university’s medical school building on the condition that the president, Dr. Len Jessup, was in charge — would no longer happen.
Jessup, in a letter Wednesday to the campus community, says recent media reports about his “pending departure are misleading.” He says he is “proud to be president of UNLV.”
KLAS-TV reports Nevada System of Higher Education Chancellor Thom Reilly had given Jessup an ultimatum to quit in a week or be fired.
Reilly refused to comment.
