JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A massive gold mine proposed in western Alaska has cleared a regulatory hurdle, acquiring permits from federal agencies.
Alaska’s Energy Desk reports the Donlin Gold Mine received permits Monday from the Army Corps of Engineers and the Bureau of Land Management following about six years of environmental review.
The project required a permit from the Corps because it will affect thousands of acres of wetlands. The project also includes a 315-mile (507-kilometer) gas pipeline planned to cross federal land, requiring BLM approval.
The conventional open-pit mine is planned for a site 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of the village of Crooked Creek in the Upper Kuskokwim River drainage.
The project still requires numerous other permits. Donlin says it plans to tackle the major ones this year.
Information from: KTOO-FM, http://www.ktoo.org