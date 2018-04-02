NORTH KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — A group of baby foxes have been rescued after their parents disappeared.

The Providence Journal reports four baby red foxes were rescued from a den beneath a porch by the Wildlife Rehabilitators Association of Rhode Island on Saturday.

The malnourished half-pound baby foxes are being cared for by Chi Chan, a veterinarian who volunteers with the organization. Two foxes have died so far, and the litter is believed to be between three to four weeks old.

Chan believes the starved foxes died from not being able to handle the reintroduction of nutrition.

The group is asking for donations to help with the foxes’ care. The agency does not receive any state or federal funding, and relies on donations and grants.

